Chhalaang Trailer: It’s All About Coach Rajkummar Rao vs Zeeshan Ayyub

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie 'Chaalaang' is out… Being a sports background comedy movie, it has NushratBharucha and Zeeshan Ayyub in other prominent roles. The makers of this movie have dropped the trailer on YouTube a few minutes ago and raised the expectations on the flick with the intriguing drama. It's all about who wins the competition between Rajkummar Rao andZeeshan Ayyub… Both are PT's of the same school but turn enemies with ego clashes.

Here is the complete trailer of the movie… Have a look!

Montu aka Rajkummar Rao will be seen as the PT coach of a private school. Although he is a talented sports person, he never shows interest in training kids. His laziness turns a big hurdle for him and he thus avoids the training sessions of the kids with some or the other reason. But the actual challenge comes up when his co-PT Zeeshan Ayyub joins the school and turns his head. Now, the competition between these two coaches will decide the game. Nushrat will be seen as the love interest of these two young guys. Initially, she likes the company of Montu but after Zeeshan enters the show, even the love story takes a 'U' turn. Thus, be it the PT job or the love life, Rajkummar Rao needs to fight hard and make his team win to get succeeded.

This flick shows YoYo Honey Singh as a special appearance. Chhalaang movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan under T-Series, Luv Films and Ajay DevgnFFilms banners.

This sports drama will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 13th November, 2020. Initially, it was planned to hit the big screens on 31st, January, 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers have opted to go with OTT platform.