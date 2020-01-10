Deepika Adds 40K New Twitter Followers Thanks To JNU Visit

Deepika was in Delhi two days before the release of her movie Chhapaak based on true life incident of Laxmi Agarwal who suffered acid attack. After the press interviews, she is believed to have casually enquired about the situation at the JNU campus, a day after violence and fellow colleague Swara Bhaskar posting an emotional appeal to fans in Delhi asking them to rush to the JNU gate.

The next thing we knew Deepika had decided to throw a surprise visit to the riot hit JNU campus where thousands of youngsters were protesting against the unruly behaviour of a few hooligans. So when she appeared out of nowhere she did grab headlines. However, she came in for a lot of flak for standing tall with the protesting students and throwing her weight behind them.

She was there in flesh and blood to prove that she was a true hero both on and off screen. People on social media called her name's, called for boyocott of her own production Chhapaak and then lost scores of followers who were shocked at her reaction to the JNU episode. However, the actress was unfazed and continued her solidarity towards them.



But guess what we just learnt? Thanks to her bold appearance with the students, Deepika has added 40k more followers. While she did a couple of followers that didn't stop those who saw the other side of the actress from turning into her fan. Deepika's current fan base now stands at 26.8 million followers on Twitter.

Yes. This was no mean feat to achieve but wait till you hear this. Deepika also earned a hashtag which was trending not only in India but across the world too. And the ranking of the Deepika hashtag was 4. Isn't that an achievement itself? Deepika was last covered by foreign media extensively when she came out in the open about battling depression in real life. Now, with her suport for the protesting JNU students, Deepika just grew taller.

Her latest release Chhapaak is directed by Meghana Gulzar who has come in for a lot of appreciation for making a movie on real life subject and Deepika for agreeing to play such a non-glam role.

Deepika was spotted with her hubby Ranvir Singh at the screening of the same movie. Deepika looked gorgeous in a blue sequins saree while Ranveer sported with curly hair, a look he has retained for his upcoming movie '83, based on India's win in the 1983 world cup.