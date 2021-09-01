Farah Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19 Despite Being 'Double-Vaccinated'

We have already witnessed many Bollywood celebs like Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bappi Lahari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, etc getting in contact with the deadly Covid-19. They all battled with this pandemic and recovered soon isolating themselves and talking proper treatment! After this deadly phase, most of the actors got vaccinated and also made their whole teams to get their jab! Off late, Bollywood's ace director and choreographer Farah Khan gets tested positive for Covid-19. She informed this news through her Instagram Stories and said that she got in contact with the virus even after being double vaccinated and following the Covid-19 precautions.















This note reads, "I wonder if this happened coz i didn't put my 'kaala teeka'... Despite being double vaccinated, & working with mostly, double vaxxed people... I've still managed to test positive for Covid... I've already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested. However if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon."

Well, Farah Khan is one of the judges of Zee Comedy Show and also appeared on Super Dancer 4. Speaking about her work front, she will be working for the remake of the 'Satte Pe Satta' movie which has Hrithik Roshan as the lead actor.