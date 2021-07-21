Top
Ganesh Acharya: Paresh Rawal has spontaneous energy

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has praised Paresh Rawal's dancing skills in the title track of the film "Hungama 2". The choreographer says the actor has spontaneous energy that adds to the overall fun vibe of the song.

Acharya said: "Paresh Rawal has spontaneous energy that adds to the overall fun vibe of the song. There wasn't much need to train him as he gets the mood and steps instantly, and he does it keeping his character in mind. I had great fun shooting this with him."

"I am glad that the audience is enjoying my performance in the music video. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed it beautifully, and we all had so much fun while shooting it," Rawal said.

The Priyadarshan directorial stars Rawal with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash and is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on July 23.

