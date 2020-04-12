Get Locked Up With Sunny: A Simple Way To Keep Yourselves Entertained

Coronavirus is still making people suffer from contagious symptoms. This deadly virus is not making people to sit at homes but also showing off its prowess on the financial status of the whole world.

But any way… To make people sitting at homes be entertained, our celebrities are going with social media. Off late, the beautiful Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has started the show 'Locked Up With Sunny'.

In this show, Sunny is going to have a fun chat with a few celebrities of small screen or big screen through digital chat show.

All the episodes are being posted on her YouTube channel… Till now 11 episodes have been aired and all these are filled with total fun. This program is designed to bring smiles on the audience faces amidst the lock down period.

We Hans India are here with the links of all 11 episodes for our readers… Have a look!

1. Guest: Anisha Dixit

2. Guest: Dabboo Ratnani





3. Guest: - The One With The Glitch





4. Guest: MandanaKarimi





5. Guest: Daisy Shah





7. Guest: KarishmaTanna





8. Guest: AsishChanchlani





9. Guest: Georgia Andriani





10. Guest: RannvijaySingha





11. Guest: Divya Agarwal





So guys, just have fun watching these episodes and enjoy the lock down time…

All the credit goes to Sunny Leone for making people keep entertained amidst the Corona fever as well!!!