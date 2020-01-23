Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…

Bhumi Pednekar… This girl made us utter 'Dum Lagake Haisa' with her first movie itself and then went with a social message oriented movie 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'. Now, this lady is coming up with another interesting movie 'Durgavati'.

Bhumi always stands away from the crowd and makes us utter wow with her sartorial pick of subjects. This movie also stands one of it as it is the remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Bhaagmaithe'. Anushka Shetty starrer movie, made us sit at the edges of the seats with its intense drama and raised the goosebumps with unexpected twists.

Well, we need to see whether Bhumi will create that frightening aura on the screen or not. The shooting of this movie is commenced today and the makers of the film shared the news with their fans through their Twitter page… Have a look!





Bhumi is seen taking blessings from Maa Durga placing the clapboard of the film near Goddesses feet. This G. Ashok directorial also has Mahie Gill in another important role.

Bollywood's ace hero Akshay Kumar is presenting this film along with Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under Cape Of Good Films and T-Series banners.