Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…

Get Ready To Witness The Power Of Durgavati Movie
Highlights

Bhumi Pednekar… This girl made us utter ‘Dum Lagake Haisa’ with her first movie itself and then went with a social message oriented movie ‘Toilet Ek...

Bhumi Pednekar… This girl made us utter 'Dum Lagake Haisa' with her first movie itself and then went with a social message oriented movie 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'. Now, this lady is coming up with another interesting movie 'Durgavati'.

Bhumi always stands away from the crowd and makes us utter wow with her sartorial pick of subjects. This movie also stands one of it as it is the remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Bhaagmaithe'. Anushka Shetty starrer movie, made us sit at the edges of the seats with its intense drama and raised the goosebumps with unexpected twists.

Well, we need to see whether Bhumi will create that frightening aura on the screen or not. The shooting of this movie is commenced today and the makers of the film shared the news with their fans through their Twitter page… Have a look!


Bhumi is seen taking blessings from Maa Durga placing the clapboard of the film near Goddesses feet. This G. Ashok directorial also has Mahie Gill in another important role.

Bollywood's ace hero Akshay Kumar is presenting this film along with Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under Cape Of Good Films and T-Series banners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative Council chairman Shariff
Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative...
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu's
"Shayad…" Song From
'Shayad…' Song From 'Love Aaj Kal' Is Out…
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors: Kollywood fans
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors:...


Top