Happy Holi: Check Out How B-Town Celebs Celebrated This Colourful Festival

Today being the colourful festival Holi, most of us celebrated it with family and friends in a gala way… This festival spreads joy and happiness and drenches us in colours and water. Post Covid-19, this year, most of the people celebrated the festival with much joy. Coming to the Bollywood celebs, they all celebrated the festival in high spirits… Right from Kareena Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, most of the celebs extended the Holi wishes and also shared beautiful pics on their social media pages…

Maniesh Paul





He is seen fully drenched in colours holding the gun! He also wished his fans jotting down, "Happy holi to all!!stay blessed!stay safe!! @sanyuktap #mp #holi #happy #festival #blessed".

Ayan Mukerji





Ayan is seen enjoying the festival with his family…

Soha Ali Khan





Soha celebrated her festival with Neha Dhupia and is seen playing with her little doll. She wrote, "Colour me happy!! Happy holi boys and girls #happyholi".

Kareena Kapoor Khan





She is all enjoying the vacay and busy building sand castles with her little Jeh…

Arjun Rampal





He shared a family pic and wrote, "May the fire of Holi purify hearts, may the colours, colour your life, May the sweets, sweeten the journey of your lives. May the good in each one of us prevail. #happyholi".

Priyanka Chopra





She shared a beautiful Holi video and extended the festive wishes to all her fans…

Riddhima Sahni





Katrina Kaif





Being her first Holi after marriage, she is all happy and celebrated the festival with her in-laws and dear hubby Vicky!

Esha Deol

Esha is all happy as her little ones are applying colours to her face…

Abhishek Bachchan

He shared two pics before and after playing Holi and wished his fans…

Shilpa Shetty









Shilpa Shetty's kids Shamisha and Viaan are seen celebrating the Holi festival with beautiful flowers… Shilpa also wrote, "May all your worries and grief burn away in the Holika fire.

It is the season of new beginnings, a new harvest, a new moon, and a new zeal for life… May you be showered with all the colours of happiness and love. Happy Holi to you and your dear ones!"

Shagun And Taapsee Pannu

















Shangun and Taapsee Pannu enjoyed the colourful festival with their dear family members are seen drenched in colours…

Mouni Roy









Being the couple's first Holi, they are all happy and dressed up in white outfits… She also wrote, "May your lives forever be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter. HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst".

Amitabh Bachchan









Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen applying colour to his dear wife Jaya ji…

Anushka Sharma

















Happy Holi guys…