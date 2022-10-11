HBD Amitabh Bachchan: Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgn And A Few Other Stars Pour Birthday Wishes Through Social Media

It is a great day for all the fans of India's iconic and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as he turned 80 and turned a year older. Even at this age, Big B is entertaining all his fans and the audience with his amazing screen presence. Be it the TV presence as a host of KBC or the lead actor on the big screens or special roles in movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he always grabs every opportunity to entertain the movie buffs. On this special occasion, most of the Bollywood and Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and a few others wished him with special posts through Twitter and Instagram pages…

We Hans India collated most of the special birthday wishes of Amitabh Bachchan… Take a look!

Ajay Devgn

He shared a small and lovely glimpse of the talk show and wished him by jotting down, "Happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we're just striving to live up to the best - YOU."



Akshay Kumar

He shared an image with Big B and wrote, "Sending my best wishes to the man who's the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan sir."



Bhumika Chawla









She shared the posters of Dil Jo Bhi Kahey and Family movies and dropped a heartfelt note on Big B's birthday… "Wishing the wonderful , one and only - Amit ji a very very Happy birthday . 😊Generations have admired your work .

I was blessed to get an opportunity to work with you - to be in the same space as an actor with you , to see your hard work , disciple , grace , dignity , sense of humour and aura …

My son is a huge fan of yours - the only thing he watches besides children stuff is KBC may you be blessed with many long healthy years and may we all keep seeing your wonderful work .

Heart felt wishes from a colleague , a fan , well wisher , and an admirer of your work .. ( can't wait to meet you again :) ) …. Prayers and Best wishes….. @amitabhbachchan".

Divyanka Tripathi

The small screen queen shared an image with Big B and wrote, "Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. On your birthday I wonder what gifts people must be presenting to the man who himself is a gift to the Cinema world. I can't stop narrating to people how inspiring your on-set professionalism is. God bless you with many more impactful films & lot more happiness."



Soha Ali Khan

She also shared a pic with Big B along with her dear hubby and wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Amit uncle and thank you for bringing so much light into our lives. Wishing you good health, prosperity, peace of mind, happiness and all that your heart desires - with the most sincere wish that the best is yet to come!! @amitabhbachchan".



Vishal Dadlani

He shared an image of Don movie and dropped a special birthday note… "Happy Birthday, @amitabhbachchan Sir. On your 80th birthday, I want to share a story with the world. Hope I'm not taking too much of a liberty, but if I am, please forgive me. We were in New York in 2008, a few days before our #Unforgettable concert there, and we'd all gone to dinner at a Chinese restaurant that came highly reccomended. The staff had no idea about India or Indian films and their attitude was quite racist and their food and service were pretty awful! When, at the end of a pretty terrible meal, the bill was paid by @bachchan, you asked him if he's tipped well.



He said yes. You said "Put more!"

He said "I have." You said "Put more!"

All of us said "But the meal was really bad, so why the bigger tip?"

You then showed us what makes you the Greatest of All Time. You said, in that iconic stone-cold baritone:

"Put more! Agli baar koi Indian aayega, toh salaam thokega!""

Raveena Tandon

She also shared a few images with Amitabh ji and termed him as a legend…



Rohit Shetty

He also shared beautiful images with Big B and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who has been a very important part of our family.



From working together with my dad in iconic movies like Deewaar, Trishul, Don, Kaala patthar , The Great gambler, Ganga ki saugand etc. To being a helping hand to me and my mother in times of Crisis… For others he is a super star but for me he will always be an angel. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan".

Ritiesh Deshmukh

This young actor has a great bond with Big B and thus, he wished his dear uncle jotting down, "और जीने को क्या चाहिए ? श्री @amitabhbachchan जी के साथ खड़े रहने का, साथ काम करने का सौभाग्य मुझे मिला.. और जीने को क्या चहिये ? .. पहली बार बड़े पर्दे पर जिन्हें देखा और देखते ही उनसे मुहब्बत हो गई , ऐसे महा नायक आपको आपके नाम से जानते है… और जीन को और क्या चाहिए ???? सर आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। #happybirthdayamitabhbachchan".



Maniesh Paul

Maniesh also shared a few images with Amitabh ji and wrote, "Tu na thakega kabhi



Tu na rukega kabhi

Tu na mudega kabhi

The man who has lived every word of this…

Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir

You are an institution

So much we have learnt from you and will keep learning

Love you sir

Your fanboy for life".

Anupam Kher

Anupam being an ace writer, he shared an image with Big B and wrote, "आदरणीय अमित जी! जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करें।आप मेरे लिए ना केवल अभिनेता के रूप में प्रेरणात्मक हैं! बल्कि "आख़री रास्ता" से "ऊँचाई" तक आपके साथ काम करके जीवन के अलग अलग पहलुओं के बारे में सीखने को बहुत कुछ मिला है! @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor".



Dia Mirza

She also shared a couple of pics with Amit ji and wrote, "Happy 80th Birthday Mr.B 🐯 What a privilege to witness your magic and what an immense joy to have the opportunity to work with you. May every generation that witnesses your craft learn from your ability to evolve, be consistent, work hard, be gracious and command respect. So much love and gratitude for your kindness. May this new decade bring forth all the joy, good health, peace and blessings. Keep growing! Keep inspiring! And keep making the world a better place. We love you Sir! #Legend #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #OG #AB80".



Shilpa Shetty

She also wished Big B with a heartfelt note… "From a mentor to a legend,



From an inspiration to an icon…

In these eight decades of your glorious life,

There's not a single heart that you didn't win

Happiest Birthday to you, Amit ji. May this year bring great health and many more reasons to be happy. Thank you for always being YOU, and for constantly inspiring us. Love you Always and forever @amitabhbachchan. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #BigB #inspiration #legend #icon #grateful #blessed".

Kartik Aaryan

From being a fan boy to actor, Kartik Aaryan shared his bond with Amit ji and wrote, "4 years ago,



one of the happiest moments ever, when I got an autograph from the Legend himself, on a picture of his iconic movie, which is undoubtedly my favourite too!

Happy 80th Birthday Shehenshah of Indian Cinema

Keep blazing trails that we can only dream to follow in sir @amitabhbachchan".

Suneil Shetty

He wished Amit ji jotting down, "आप जहां खड़े हुए, हम सबकी लाइन वहीं से शुरू हुई @amitabhbachchan sir। आपको जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। ऐसे ही मुस्कुराते रहिए, और हमें और हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करते रहिए। #happybirthdayamitabhbachchan #god".



Vicky Kaushal

He shared a rare image of Big B and treated all his fans…



Karan Johar









Karan and Big B hold a great bond and they entertained the audience with their blockbuster movies. Karan showed off his love towards Amit ji through his lovely note… "AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend , a Masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema…

A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever ….

I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room…

There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours…".

Shah Rukh Khan

One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/2biJ6bK9xU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2022

SRK shared a small glimpse of both of them singing the song "Karte Hey Pyaar Hum Ek Doosre Se…" and wished him by jotting down, "One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan".



Ram Gopal Varma

Seeing him on screen and going mad in my teens and one day directing him is the upper limit of my Achievement, and then reaching a point of doing the max no.of films with him than any of his directors of his entire career is the peaks pic.twitter.com/sWzPgrW947 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 11, 2022

He also shared a BTS image from their movie and wrote, "Seeing him on screen and going mad in my teens and one day directing him is the upper limit of my Achievement, and then reaching a point of doing the max no.of films with him than any of his directors of his entire career is the peaks".



Rajinikanth

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always ❤️🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022

Rajini wished Amit ji with all his love… "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always".



Amitabh ji also replied to Rajini's tweet and thanked him for his beautiful post… "Rajni .. sir .. you give me too much credit .. I cannot compare myself to your immense presence stature and glory .. you have been not just a colleague,but a most dear friend.. your graciousness I do envelop with my gratitude and love".

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Happy 80th birthday 💐my beloved Guru ji 🙏@SrBachchan Sir ! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments.

More Power to you Amit ji!❤️ pic.twitter.com/JTDfRHzA63 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2022

Chiru shared an image with Amit ji from Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy movie and wrote, "Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guru ji @SrBachchan Sir ! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments. More Power to you Amit ji!"



Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan ji…