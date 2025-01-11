Hrithik Roshan reflects on legacy and inspiration

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who recently turned 51, spoke candidly about his feelings toward the upcoming documentary that explores the legacy of his family. Despite being known for his striking looks and charismatic presence, Hrithik revealed that he is not one to seek attention. However, after viewing the documentary, he realized it is not about him, but rather the rich history of his ancestors.

During a press conference for the documentary, Hrithik expressed amazement at how beautifully the film was directed. "When I saw this documentary, I was absolutely amazed. It’s been directed so beautifully," he shared, emphasizing the importance of documenting his family's journey. The Netflix series will chronicle the trials and triumphs of Bollywood's iconic Roshan family, including musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, his uncle Rajesh Roshan, and of course, Hrithik himself.

Hrithik, who has never met his grandfather, reflected on what he would ask him if given the chance. "I would like to ask him about his childhood and what he went through," he said. "I wonder what he would ask me... maybe 'if I am happy'."

The actor credited his drive and passion for acting to his family’s legacy, particularly his grandfather’s influence. “I would thank him because I often wonder where the drive for my first film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, came from. It was already in my cells, passed on through generations," Hrithik explained.

Despite initially feeling embarrassed when his father proposed the idea of the documentary, Hrithik now understands its significance. "It is the history of my ancestors, my parents, my grandfather, and my chacha. Their stories inspired me so much that I was unstoppable," he added. Hrithik hopes the documentary will inspire others, especially aspiring filmmakers and students of cinema, all over the world.

When asked about what he would share with his grandfather, Hrithik expressed pride in his son’s compositions, something that seemed to come "literally out of nothing," and attributed it to a possible gift passed down through generations. "I would love to share that with him," he said.

The documentary promises to offer an intimate look into the Roshan family’s remarkable journey in the entertainment industry, celebrating their contributions to Bollywood.