Jackky Bhagnani explains why ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ songs were shot in Jordan

Mumbai: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is awaiting the release of his next production ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has opened up on his choice of shooting the songs of the film in Jordan.

He said that the diverse landscape of the country allowed the team to lend more layers to its visual texture. A crew of 150 to 200 people travelled from Mumbai to Jordan and shot four songs within a span of 12 days.

Elaborating on the same, Jackky said: “The reason for shooting in the Middle Eastern country was on the basis of the dates we had, we wanted to go for a country which had diverse landscapes. When we explored Jordan, we realised it’s beautiful. It has desert, it has sea and it has the city vibe.”

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar.

He further mentioned: “This is very rare. Also, travel time is hardly 1 or 2 hours. It’s not like we have to catch a flight to reach the second location. We have shot the film in India, UK, Scotland, Abu Dhabi and Jordan.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Eid 2024.