Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah Promise An Intense Thriller

Bollywood's ace actress Vidya Balan is all known for choosing different subjects. Be it a romantic one, lady-oriented or the social-message project, she deals with every movie like a pro and proves her mettle on the big screens. As it is all known that she will be next seen in the Jalsa movie along with Shafali Shah, the makers dropped the trailer of this Amazon Prime original movie and made us witness a glimpse of this crime thriller…

Vidya Balan also shared the trailer of the Jalsa movie on her Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Truth is stranger than fiction! #JalsaOnPrime, coming 18th March @primevideoin Trailer out NOW!".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a truck dashing a girl who is seen running on the road at midnight! Then the story begins with the investigation of this murder. Vidya essaying the role of a journalist wants to dig out the truth while Shefali is the mother of the girl who died in the accident. Well, a young journalist approaches Vidya to deal with the case and she slowly starts digging deeper. But here we can witness that Vidya wants to bring out the truth and consoles Shefali that justice will be done. But Shefali turns on revenge mode and starts attacking the murderer. So, we need to wait and watch why Shefali wants to take revenge and how will Vidya deal with the situation.

Well, in the trailer launch event, Vidya and Shefali looked awesome… She wore a black-white checkered suit and looked modish with winsome smile. Shefali opted to go with a designer black full-sleeved gown and looked pretty. This movie also has Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, and Junaid Khan with Manav Kaul in the prominent roles.

Jalsa movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma under the Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series banners.

In the trailer launch event, she also said that initially she rejected the movie… "But when pandemic happened, Suresh said that he had rewritten it. I had the idea with me and wanted to do it. I re-read the script and came on board. I trusted Suresh blindfolded. There is a lot more to the story. The film is a gripping drama with elements of thrill".

She also added, "It's very different from any character I have played before. She is very withdrawn, very confident but you don't know what's going on in her mind. I love exploring different facets of human personality and human behaviour".

Well, she also spoke about the Kahani movie as it completed 10 years… "I still remember every single day of shoot on the film. I remember waiting outside a theatre to get audience reactions. The film has given us so much, so we will always be grateful to the audience".

Jalsa will premiere on Amazon Prime OTT platform from 18th March, 2022!