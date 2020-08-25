Justice For SSR: Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina Drops A Beautiful Video Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina who announced his retirement from the International cricket on 15th August, 2020 along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni has dropped a beautiful video on his Instagram page and reminisced Bollywood's late young actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both Suresh Raina and Sushant Singh had a good RAPO as they used to meet often during the shoot times of 'MS Dhoni' biopic.





In this video, Sushant's image is seen displayed on the iPad. The soothing and emotional music made us reminisce this young actor and go teary-eyed. Why did you leave us so early Sushant??? Raina also wrote, "Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! 🌟 I have full faith on our government & it's leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!🙏

#GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR

@narendramodi."

Raina added 'Justice For Sushant' hashtag to the video and hoped that Government will soon dig out the truth.

Well, speaking about Sushant Singh's suicide case, CBI officers are investigating this high-end case and are leaving no stone unturned to dig out the truth. As all the fingers are pointing towards Rhea Chakraborty and her family, CBI officers are also investigating this Bollywood actress and are questioning her all about her connection with this young actor.