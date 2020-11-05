Kajal Aggarwal Drops Stunning Pictures Of Her Post-Wedding Reception

Tollywood ace actress Kajal Aggarwal got hitched with Gautam Kitchlu on 30th October, 2020 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai amid a few close family members and friends. We have already witnessed the regal wedding attires of the newlywed couple… Off late, this 'Magadheera' actress has shared the stunning wedding reception pics on her Instagram and created a buzz with her ultimate style statement…





Can anyone take off their eyes from this beauty??? Kajal wore a custom-made designer Falguni Shane Peacock's party outfit and looked arresting!!! She enhanced her party look with all the golden aura!!! The floor-length skirt with an extra-long train was accentuated with intricate hand embroidery and sequin work. It had a fish-cut detail and then got a train detailing at the end. The full-sleeved blouse with red chooda gave her an ultimate look. Kajal just added a diamond choker and mangalsutra to her neck and made her charm speak on behalf on her…

She went with a radiant makeup and added matching lipstick. The centre-parted loose hair and highlighted face just turned heads.









Kajal with her dear hubby Gautam… He best complimented his wife sporting in a black suit. Kajal also thanked ace fashioner duo Falguni Shane Peacock for making her post-wedding celebration turn into a perfect one with their ultimate and trendsetting collection.





This one is the pre-wedding Satsang look of Kajal… This 'Seeta' actress picked a Varun Bahl creation and mesmerized all and sundry in red-white floral designed churdidar… The simple floral clip, light-hued lips and statement jewellery gave her a classy appeal.





This special custom-made Anita Dongre's creation is for Gauri Pooja… It is a custom-created lehenga, inspired by the couple's favourite holiday destination Villa D'este, for their wedding festivities. The light green lehenga is accentuated with floral embroidery and the sleeveless blouse also had the same detailing. Kajal went with a simple pony and highlighted it with fresh white roses.

According to the sources, Kajal will not have a honeymoon break as she needs to join the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer 'Acharya movie in 15 days… The couple planned to have a relaxing honeymoon in the month of December post-shooting schedule of Acharya flick.