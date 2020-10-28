Kangana Ranaut Supports Malvi Malhotra And Condemns Attack Happened On Her

Off late, a shocking event happened on Monday at the Fisheries University Road in Versova. A girl named Manvi Malhotra has been stabbed by her Facebook friend. She was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for better treatment. According to the sources, the man who stabbed Manvi was a producer and he also met her a couple of times before this incident happened. He repeatedly pressurized Manvi for the marriage, but Manvi refused it and also complained against him in the Police station.

Off late, Kangana Ranaut condemned the act and supported Manvi… She took to her Twitter page and jotted down a few words about small town strugglers.





Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Through this post, Kangana said that she is with Manvi and also requested Rekha Sharma (NCW India Chairperson) to take immediate action against the culprit.





This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don't have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed ? https://t.co/3T9dpbDSKE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Kangana also wrote, "This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don't have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?"

Mumbai Police have already filed an FIR regarding the same case under sections 307 and 354. According to the reports, Manvi has returned to Indian from Dubai on Sunday and Monday night, she was attacked by the culprit when she was on her way back to home.

Off late, Kangana Ranaut also took a jibe at Karan Johar as his production house was allegedly littering a village in Goa. This all started when Karan's production house has thrown away the biomedical waste in a village and all the garbage was scattered around.





Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help 🙏 https://t.co/EZfzrIWz06 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Kangana has retweeted the netizen's tweet and slammed the filthy, disgusting and irresponsible acts of Bollywood production houses.





Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling,film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects. pic.twitter.com/B4ec6sHzNK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Even with this tweet Kangana slammed Karan Johar and wrote, "Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling, film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects."