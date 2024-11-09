‘Kanguva’clears censor; set for grand release

Suriya's highly anticipated action fantasy drama, Kanguva, is all set for a massive pan-India release on November 14. Directed by Siva, the film stars Bollywood heavyweights Bobby Deol and Disha Patani alongside Suriya in pivotal roles.

As excitement builds, the film has successfully completed its censor formalities, receiving a UA certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for theatrical exhibition. The movie has already generated significant buzz, with its trailers and songs fueling anticipation among fans.

Suriya has been actively promoting Kanguva across the country, and the recent pre-release event in Hyderabad saw Tollywood directors Rajamouli and BoyapatiSreenu as special guests, further elevating the film’s visibility. Produced under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva boasts music by Devi Sri Prasad, adding to the film’s appeal. With its stellar cast and massive promotional push, the film is expected to create a big impact upon its release.







