Kiara Advani gives a peek into her ‘Happy Sunday’ reads

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to spend her Sundays reading books.

Kiara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of two books – A diary which had “ Note to self Today will be a good day” written on it and “Meditation” by Marcus Aurelius.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy Sunday.”

On January 29, Kiara kickstarted the Bangalore schedule of Yash starrer ‘Toxic’

A source close to the production house revealed, “After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic.”

The source said that the schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both “Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.”

The sources further claim that the Bangalore schedule of the drama will incorporate some critical scenes that explore important aspects of the storyline.

Prior to this, the makers shot a song sequence for the movie in Goa featuring Kiara Advani and Yash. Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has helmed the track. "Toxic" will see the return of Yash in a dancing avatar after a very long time.

Aside from Kiara Advani and Yash, "Toxic" will also see Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and Darrell D'Silva in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Toxic" is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The film will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

In addition to "Toxic", Kiara Advani has also been roped in as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji's "War 2". With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in the lead, the film will see the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation.