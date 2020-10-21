Maanayata Dutt Celebrates Her Kid's 10th Birthday With Great Joy

Bollywood's ace actor and our dear Munna Bhai has finally won his battle against deadly cancer and is happy getting recovered soon. As it is Sanjay and Maanayata's little twins 10th birthday, this reason added great joy to their celebration. Maanayata has dropped a cute selfie on her Instagram and showered love on her babies…





Both Iqra and Shahraan along with their mom Maanayata are seen twinning in yellow outfits and posing to cams with all smiles. Amid the colourful balloons, all three looked happy and had the great joy on their 10th birthday. Maanayata also dropped a heartwarming note on her kid's 10th birthday and blessed them wholeheartedly…



"Happy birthday my babies...❤️❤️🎊celebrating the first double digit birthday already....time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, success, patience and peace. And the serenity to make right decisions🤗 Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both!! #10thbirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod…"

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Sophie Choudry, Zareen Khan and a few others also blessed the kids and wished them by commenting on this post.

Well, the happiest news for all the Sanjay Dutt fans is that, the 'Khalnayak' actor defeated cancer and is healthy and safe. Sanjay Dutt announced this news through his Twitter page and added a double celebration on his kid's 10th birthday.





My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020





With this post, Sanjay Dutt thanked all his fans, family and friends for their support on this difficult period. He also showed off his gratitude towards Kokilaben hospital and Dr. Sewanti and her team.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer a few months ago and from then he was getting treated at Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai. He was cured with chemotherapy sessions.