Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor kickstart New Year with a lovey-dovey selfie

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor kickstart New Year with a lovey-dovey selfieArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
One of the most talked-about couples of B-town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have kickstarted the new year with a love-filled picture.

One of the most talked-about couples of B-town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have kickstarted the new year with a love-filled picture. The couple who never really openly came out about their relationship, have now decided to tell the world how madly they are in love with each other. At Least their selfie says so! In the picture, Malaika can be seen planting a peck on the cheek of Arjun Kapoor while they both pose for a selfie.

Sharing the selfie on her social media handles, Malaika wrote, "Sun, star, light, happiness. . . . 2020." Among those who replied to Malaika's post includes Arjun Kapoor's aunt and wife of Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor. Maheep a posted red heart and a cheers emoticon. In another picture that Malaika shared, she and Arjun can be seen celebrating New Year with a bunch of friends. The diva captioned the picture as "Happy New Year."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat which didn't do very well on the big screen. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. On the other hand, Malaika can be seen judging the reality show Supermodel of the year along with co-judges Masaba Gupta, Anusha Dandekar and Milan Soman.

