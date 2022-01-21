Malaika Arora Opens Up About Her Early Marriage And Motherhood

Bollywood's ace actress Malaika Arora is in her 40s yet she is all active and is a yoga freak. She maintains her toned body and also inspires many with her social media posts. She tied a knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 at an early age but they separated after 17 years of their marriage. She married at the young age of 25 and also gave birth to her son immediately after her wedding. Off late, she spoke about her early marriage and motherhood…

Malaika spoke on the podcast called 'Tell Me How You Did It' with Namrata Zakaria' and said, "It never was a hindrance. I'm proof of that. Not in any way has it come in the choices that I've made. Being married, or when I was married, or when I decided to have a child, I don't think any of it had any bearing on my professional life. People around me had a lot more to say, but it didn't have any bearing on my professional life".

She also said that time has changed and women are working even when they are pregnant but it was different before. She also said, she travelled more when she was pregnant!

Speaking on the glamorous approach, she told, "I always have this glamorous approach or being a certain way, it has worked in my favour," said Arora. "I don't think a lot of people at that point could have made that switch, I took it head on and I am really happy I did".