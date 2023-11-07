Mannara Chopra now fights with friend Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai : After having a fight with Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi, Mannara Chopra is now seen quarreling with her close friend Munawar Faruqui in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, where Mannara is seen sitting in the living room area and Munawar comes up to her saying he was talking to her. To which, Mannara replies: “Aap decide nahi karengay ki mereko aapse baat karni hai kya nahi. I am the one who is hurt.”

Munawar is seen getting angry and tells Mannara: “Bewakoofi ki hadh hi paar kar di.” Mannara then walks out of the house and goes to the garden area. Munawar then asks Mannara if she wants an apology in front of the entire house, to which she says yes. A hurt Munawar said: “Itni kamzor dosti hai na toh mujhe farak nahi padhta hai.”

Munawar and Mannara have been friends since day 1. Housemates have often discussed if something is brewing between the two. In an episode two days back, Rinku and Jigna even said that they noticed subtle flirting between the two.