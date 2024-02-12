 Mithun Chakraborty's Health Update: Stable and Improving

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's health has shown signs of improvement, according to recent reports. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after experiencing severe chest pain on Saturday. However, as of Sunday, his condition has stabilized, with hospital officials stating that he is "quite stable" and on the path to recovery.

The 73-year-old actor is currently under observation and is responding well to treatment. Hospital sources have confirmed that he is fully conscious, alert, and actively participating in his recovery process. He has been placed on a soft diet and is undergoing various medical investigations to assess his overall health status.

An MRI and other essential tests have already been conducted to determine the underlying cause of his health issues. The medical team attending to Mithun Chakraborty includes specialists from different fields, including neurology, cardiology, and gastroenterology. They are working diligently to ensure the best possible care and treatment for the actor.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Mithun Chakraborty in his hospital room, sitting on his bed and communicating with medical staff. In the video, he appeared to be in good spirits, receiving reassurance from doctors about his condition.

Recently, the hospital released an official statement confirming that Mithun Chakraborty had been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident, commonly known as a stroke. He was admitted to the emergency department with complaints of weakness in his right arm and leg. However, he is currently stable and undergoing further evaluation by the medical team.

Despite his health challenges, Mithun Chakraborty's contributions to the Indian film industry have been significant. He is a National Award-winning actor known for his versatile performances in various iconic films. His recent recognition as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award further highlights his achievements and contributions to Indian cinema.

In addition to his acting career, Mithun Chakraborty has also ventured into politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021. His presence in both the entertainment industry and the political arena has earned him widespread respect and admiration from fans and supporters across the country.