Phone Bhoot: This Katrina Kaif, Siddhant And Ishaan Khattar's Horror Movie Get A New Release Date

There are a lot of expectations on the Phone Bhoot movie as the young and talented stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi are the lead actors. Being a comedy-horror movie, the shooting began last year itself but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it got delayed. Off late, the makers are creating noise on social media by unveiling new updates from the movie. They also announced the new release date and dropped a new poster showcasing all the lead actors in funky attires.

Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant shared the new release date poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new release poster, Kat also wrote, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @apnabhidu @sheeba.chadha @ekthapatiger @thesurenderthakur @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @aafilms.official @zeemusiccompany".

Well, Ishaan also wrote, "Meet my quirkiest character, Gullu - and try to guess his full name". Thus, we need to await to know more about the characters of the lead actors.

The poster showcases all the three lead actors twinning in blue outfits and are seen in the world of magic! Even the ghosts Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur in the background with unique appeals also made the poster worth watching. This movie will now hit the theatres on 7th October, 2022.

Phone Bhoot is directed by the Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. As of now the plot of this movie is not revealed but the poster is all awesome!