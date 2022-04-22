Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Goes On Floors Today

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's handsome star Ranbir Kapoor… His latest movie 'Animal' which is being helmed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga went on floors today! Ranbir and Alia are back to work mode after their gala wedding and now both started going to their shootings. Being an action entertainer, the announcement video of Animal movie created noise on social media and raised the expectations on the movie. Off late, the makers kick-started the shooting in Manali.

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pic of the clapboard, he also wrote, "RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: 'ANIMAL' SHOOT STARTS TODAY... #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal commenced shoot today in #Manali... The film costars #RashmikaMandanna, #AnilKapoor and #BobbyDeol.

#Animal is produced by #BhushanKumar and #KrishanKumar [#TSeries], #PranayReddyVanga [#BhadrakaliPictures] and #MuradKhetani [#Cine1Studios]... 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay weekend release.

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal movie will be bankrolled by Pranay Vanga, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series, Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures banners.

The announcement post by Sandeep Reddy created noise on social media earlier… It was just amazing and took the expectations on the film to the next level. It has Ranbir Kapoor's voice over doling out, "Papa agle janam mei aap mere beta banna… phir dekhna mei kaise aapko pyar karta hoon aur seekna aap kyuki uske agle janam mei vapas beta aur aap baap. Tab na papa apni tarah se pyaar karna meri tarah se nai… Aap samaj rahi hon na papa… Bas aap samaj lotoh kafi hai…".

Well, Bollywood's glam doll Parineeti Chopra was first part of this movie but she stepped down from it to take part in Imtiaz Ali's next! According to a source, "Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director's next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director."

This movie will be released on the occasion of Independence Day of 2023 i.e on 11th August, 2023.