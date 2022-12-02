Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty's Comedy Entertainer 'Cirkus' Trailer Is Out

We are already in the last month of the year 2022 and thus, the makers of Bollywood and Tollywood decided to leave their mark with the most-awaited movie releases. Cirkus being the most-hyped one of the season has Raveen Singh and Varun in dual roles. Rohit Shetty is all set to roll us back to the 1960s to showcase the story of two pairs of twins who get separated at the time of their birth. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the hilarious trailer and made us witness a glimpse of this comedy entertainer.

Along with the makers, even Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh shared the Cirkus trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Ranveer also wrote, "WELCOME TO ROHIT SHETTY'S COMEDY-VERSE !!! Trailer out now! #CirkusThisChristmas @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettyproductionz @tseriesfilms @tseries.official".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with introducing Ranveer as the 'Electric Man' in a circus and all others are seen performing amazing stunts too. But suddenly he along with Varun Sharma goes back to the 1960s and are mistaken for their doppelgangers. So, even the lead ladies Jacqueline and Pooja Hegde also get confused. So, we need to wait and watch how will Varun and Ranveer come back to the present era. Even Ranveer's special song with his wife Deepika Padukone is the highlight of the trailer…

Even the trailer launch event also was colourful as the whole cast of the movie made their presence in the red attires. Ranveer dropped this amazing pic and shared his happiness.

Even the makers dropped a few videos and pics from the event and are seen enjoying completely by shaking their legs!

Cast Details:

• Ranveer Singh in a double role

• Pooja Hegde

• Jacqueline Fernandez

• Varun Sharma in a double role

• Siddhartha Jadhav

• Johnny Lever

• Sanjay Mishra

• Mukesh Tiwari

• Vrajesh Hirjee

• Ashwini Kalsekar

• Murali Sharma

• Tiku Talsania

• Vijay Patkar

• Sulbha Arya

• Brijendra Kala

• Anil Charanjeett

• Abhinay Raj Singh

• Sulabha Arya

• Raaj Vishwakarma

• Garima Agarwal

Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth.

This Rohit Shetty's directorial is being produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie will now hit the theatres for Christmas i.e on 23rd December, 2022!