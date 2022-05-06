Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar Title Track Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh and Tollywood's young actress Shalini Pandey are all set to entertain their fans and movie buffs with their upcoming movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. Being a socio-comedy movie the plot deals with equal rights for men and women! As the release date is nearing, the makers are all treating the netizens with frequent updates from the movie. Off late, they dropped the title track "Jordaar…" and showcased funny problems of Ranveer Singh who is essaying the role of a Guajarati man Jayesh in this movie.

Ranveer Singh also shared the title track "Jordaar…" on his Instagram and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this video, we can witness how Jayesh aka Ranveer Singh's parents force him for everything. But his sweet moments with his wife and elder daughter are cool! As Boman Irani is the village head/sarpanch, he wants his son Jayesh to take forward his legacy and forces him to do so! Along with sharing the song, Ranveer also wrote, "#JORDAAR gaana suna kya? Title song LINK IN BIO. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May! @shalzp @boman_Irani #RatnaPathakShah @vishaldadlani @keerthisagathia @shekharravjiani #JaideepSahni #ManeeshSharma @divyangt @yrf #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay".

Earlier in the trailer, it was showcased that the doctor confirms that second time also Ranveer and Shalini are going to be blessed with a baby girl. But Ranveer is shocked as his family asks his wife to abort the child if it is a girl child! But Ranveer aka Jayesh runs away with his wife Shalini and elder daughter in a car in order to protect his unborn child. We need to wait and watch to know how Ranveer deals with this problem and protect his both daughters!

This socio-comedy movie has Shalini Pandey as the lead actress. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak will essay the role of Ranveer's parents. Ranveer will essay the role of a Gujrati man who believes in equal rights for both men and women. The plot seems to be interesting and this made Ranveer give a nod to this subject. This Divyang Thakkar directorial is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie will be released on 13th May, 2022 in the theatres!