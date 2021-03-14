Roster of Bollywood town’s busiest

While scaling superstardom is often about signing one film at a time, this year many of our actors are ditching the policy to try and flood the market with as many good roles as they can sign up.

With Covid lockdown having kept actors off the big screen for months, many actors are returning with renewed energy, and lining up multiple releases for the months to come. The likes of Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao have five to nine projects each. Here, a list of Bollywood's busiest.

Kriti Sanon

As of today, actress Kriti Sanon is having five projects in her bag. While the shooting of 'Mimi' is complete, she is coming close to wrapping 'Bachchan Pandey'. The actress has already started with her super-natural film 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in 'Ganpath' and Prabhas 's 'Adipurush'.





Vijay Varma



In a short span of time, he has carved his niche as an actor of substance, with his roles in 'Gully Boy', 'Manto', and web shows such as 'She' and 'Mirzapur 2'. He has four big projects in his hand. He is ready to show his acting skills in the films 'Darlings' and 'Hurdang', and the web shows 'Fallen' and 'OK Computer'.





Taapsee Pannu



Taapsee is literally living out of the suitcase. The actress has as many as six films in her bag. She seems to have covered all ground when it comes to genres. Her fans can expect to see a lot of her on screens in the months to come. She has 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Loop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Doobaara', and 'Shaabash Mithu' in Bollywood, besides an untitled Tamil film.





Siddhant Chaturvedi



The actor made a strong impression as MC Sher in the 2019 film 'Gully Boy'. He seems to have taken his sweet time in choosing scripts and has signed four films. He will be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Yudhra' and Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.





Jacqueline Fernandez



Her last big screen role was in the

2018 film Race 3, and the actress

has six projects coming up. She

will be seen in films like 'Bhoot Police', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu' and 'Attack'.



















