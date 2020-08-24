Sadak 2: Emotional Song 'Dil Ki Purani Sadak' Shows Off The True Love Of Sanjay Dutt And Pooja Bhatt

Sadak 2 movie which has Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles in all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 28th August 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are slowly unveiling the video songs from the movie to raise the expectations and curiosity in the minds of the audience. Off late, the emotional song from this movie "Dil Ki Purani Sadak…" is dropped on YouTube. This song is very emotional and made us go teary-eyed witnessing the pain of Sanjay Dutt.

Watch The Complete Song Here:

The whole song shows off the pain of Sanjay Dutt… He is seen reminiscing his cosy moments with Pooja Bhat. The song juxtaposes footage from 1991 film Sadak with playing the current scenes in a row. Sanjay Dutt goes weak and teary-eyed remembering his love and shows us the pain of losing the loved one. The moment when Sanjay rests on a huge portrait of Pooja makes us go heart-wrenching.

This movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios banners. Sadak 2 has Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand in other important roles.

We all know that Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, thus he is taking treatment in Lilavati hospital, Mumbai. He will soon fly to either Singapore or USA for better treatment.