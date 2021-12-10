Saira Bhanu Pens A Heart-Melting Emotional Message On The Occasion Of Dilip Kumar's 99th Birth Anniversary

It is all known that Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away a couple of months ago with age-related issues. His Saira Bhanu holds a special bond with Dilip ji and thus she was all heart-broken with his sudden demise. She penned an emotional note today on the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary…

She started off with penning down, "December 11, 1922. Peshawar, North West Frontier Province in pre-partition India. On the bitter cold night of December 11, while a raging fire fanned by the force of freezing winds was blazing in the Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, my Jaan, Yousuf Saheb, was born to Ayesha Begum, the beautiful wife of Mohammad Sarvar Khan, a leading fruit merchant of Peshawar, as their fourth child. This year on December 11, which is tomorrow, it will be his 99th birthday.

She also added, "The fact is that Dilip Saheb was very happy and proud that he was born in an undivided India and he grew up in a large, happy family which was united by the bonds of respect for elders, cared for the younger members and women and had unflinching trust in one another.

In his own eyes he was a simple man with a family and a challenging job... nothing more... and certainly not a celluloid God as superstars are sometimes given to believe.

He went festival and birthday shopping with me without the slightest hesitation and enjoyed a stop at small bhel puri stalls and ice cream cafes much to the consternation of the owners and managers of the joint.

As I said on the occasion of our wedding anniversary two months ago, he is very much in our midst, gently holding my hand and expressing his feelings without words... by just the unmatched, inimitable eloquence of his eyes. Once again I know I'm not alone now and forever. Happy birthday, Jaan."

Dilip Kumar ji served Bollywood for almost 5 decades and is also fondly called as 'Tragedy King'. He was one of the best actors in the 1960s and 70s. He passed away on 7th July, 2021 suffering from a prolonged illness.