Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' Goes On Floors Today

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan made the day for all his fans by unveiling the first look poster of his upcoming movie 'Kabhie EID Kabhie Diwali'… The movie was announced a few months back and with the announcement poster itself, the makers locked the release date. Today being a special day, the makers also kick-started the shooting with the lead actors Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde being on the sets!

Salman Khan unveiled the first look poster of this movie through his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The poster is all awesome showcasing the Dabangg star in a complete different look. He is seen with long hair and is holding a steel rod. He covered his face but his sunglasses gave him a modish appeal! Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film…".

It was just yesterday Pooja Hegde shared a pic from the sets of this movie and flaunted wearing a bracelet which is similar to Salman Khan's signature bracelet!

This movie is being directed by Farhad Samji and has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainments. Along with the lead actors even Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are roped in to essay the prominent roles. This movie will mark Shehnaaz's debut and thus there are a lot of expectations on it!

Apart from this, Salman Khan also has a couple of interesting movies lined-up in his kitty… Tiger 3 is in the post-production stage and will hit the screens soon. Then he will be part of Pathaan, No Entry 2, Black Tiger and Dabangg 4. He is also essaying a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather movie!

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit the big screens on 30th December, 2022 worldwide!