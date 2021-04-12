Salman to launch Hindi teaser of 'Major'

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan will be launching the Hindi teaser of upcoming multilingual film "Major" inspired from the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh will play the leading role. While the Hindi teaser will be launched by Salman, the Telugu teaser will be launched by actor Mahesh Babu and the Malayalam version by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on April 12.

Sesh took to Instagram on Sunday, to make the announcement: "3 Superstars come together to launch #MajorTeaser in 3 Languages! HONOURED! @urstrulymahesh sir backed this project from day one.

#Telugu @beingsalmankhan bhai for launching the #Hindi Teaser & @therealprithvi sir for the #Malayalam version. Thank you for the grace."

The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu whereas it will be dubbed for the Malayalam audience.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, "Major" will mark Mahesh Babu's debut in production. The film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala as an NRI Pramoda, trapped as a hostage.