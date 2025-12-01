Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an Intimate Ceremony; First Photos Break the Internet

In a heart-stealing moment that has taken the internet by storm, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have officially tied the knot. The first wedding photos, instantly went viral across social media, sparking massive excitement among fans of the actress and the celebrated director-producer.





The couple’s wedding took place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre, with only 30 close family members and friends in attendance as them opting for an intimate and private celebration rather than a star-studded event. The ceremony beautifully blended elegance and simplicity, true to Samantha’s timeless style.





The widely shared images show Samantha glowing in a soft, traditional red saree, while Raj Nidimoru looks sharp in a classic wedding look. The photographs capture warm, candid moments from the ceremony, including the couple’s radiant smiles and heartfelt rituals. But what caught the netizens’ attention is Samantha’s diamond shaped ring- that looked both simple and fancy at the same time.

The actress, who has been in the spotlight for her performances in films and streaming hits, received an outpouring of love from fans and fellow actors. Raj Nidimoru, known for co-creating blockbusters like Stree, Go Goa Gone, and The Family Man, also received massive congratulatory messages from the film fraternity.

Meanwhile, Raj’s ex wife,

Shhyamali De, shared a cryptic post that read, “Desperate people do desperate things.”