Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim's Post Rakhi Vibes

Our dear Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan always stays active on social media… She keeps on sharing her candid pics on her Instagram making all her fans go awe! Off late, this 'Kedarnath' actress dropped a couple of cool pictures and made us witness her 'Post Rakhi Vibes'…

In this post, Sara and her dear brother Ibrahim are chilling out amidst the lush green farmlands and had an amazing cycle ride in the picturesque location. In the first two images, Ibrahim is carrying his dear sis on his shoulders… Coming to the third one, both of them posed to cams sitting on the road parking their cycles.

Sara also wrote, "Post Rakhi bonding vibe 🌴🌴🐒🐒

To match with me i had to bribe 💵

My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe 🙇🏻‍♀️

But his day out was fun- he says 'I can't describe' 💁🏻‍♀️

To see more please like share and subscribe 🙏🏻

#doubletrouble #twinning #winning…"

Both Sara and Ibrahim are seen twinning in the same outfits… The white tee with digital print along with denim shorts and walking shoes are a perfect combo for such amazing cycle rides!!!

Sara and Ibrahim hold a great sibling bond… Be it vacations, cycle rides, cute fights or swim time, they enjoy together and also makes their fans happy by sharing those candid pics on social media!!!