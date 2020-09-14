Shah Rukh – Deepika in Atlee’s Hindi film?

X
Atlee Kumar is a big name in Tamil cinema who grew even bigger with his last release ‘ Bigil’ which was a roaring hit all over south India.

Atlee Kumar is a big name in Tamil cinema who grew even bigger with his last release ' Bigil' which was a roaring hit all over south India.

The news was that Shah Rukh Khan, who has had no releases for a while after a series of duds was in talks with Atlee to do a Hindi film, which would have given a grand launch to the latter in the big league of Hindi cinema.

It is now being touted that there is a project ' Sanki' which Khan has green-lighted which will have Deepika Padukone alongside him. It will be six years later the combo would be seen on the silver screen after ' Happy New Year' which came out in 2014.

Deepika too is supposed to have agreed as the film promises to be a typical commercial entertainer for which Atlee is famed for. The shooting is expected to begin next year.

