Shilpa Shetty's Simple Way Of Tying Bun

She is the heartthrob of business tycoon Raj Kundra…

She is the Bollywood workout freak…

And

She is a great chef who adds loads and loads of nutrients to her dishes!!!

Got to know whom we are speaking about??? She is Shilpa Shetty Kundra!!! This yoga freak always stays active on social media and motivates her fans with her superb yoga videos and family workouts.

Today, this girl tried something different and made us know how to tie up tresses into a simple bun… Have a look!









This TikTok video made us know a simple trick of tying the hair into a bun. Shilpa just gathered her whole hair in the back and then added a pencil and twisted her hair. That's it! The simple bun is done… Shilpa just killed us with her modish look by adding stylish goggles and dark lips. Those shimmery smoky eyes just made us fall for her…