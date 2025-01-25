Sky Force Opens Strong, Faces Challenge from Deva Next Weekend

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has hit theaters today, January 24, and has made a decent start at the box office. The patriotic action drama earned between Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 12 crore on its opening day.

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force had a great start at the box office, largely because cinemas like BookMyShow, PVR Inox, and Cinepolis offered ticket discounts, making it more affordable for viewers to watch the film. The film, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, has received mostly positive reviews from both critics and the audience.

However, the true test for the film will be once these discounts are no longer available. Without the price reduction, it will be interesting to see if Sky Force can maintain its strong performance at the box office.

Additionally, starting next weekend, the film will face tough competition from Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, which could affect its box office earnings.

Sky Force is now in theaters, with tickets available online or at the box office. Stay tuned for updates on its weekend performance!