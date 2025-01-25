Live
- Apple Strengthens AI Team and Plans Siri Enhancements
- JPNCE Chairman Hails Government's Decision to Rename PRRLI After S Jaipal Reddy
- Nicktoons Motu and Patlu Join the Border Security Force to Celebrate Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah Border
- Vijayawada Prepares to Celebrate Republic Day with Grandeur Tomorrow
- Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, launches a Multidisciplinary Centre for Foot & Ankle Care!
- National Voters’ Day 2025: Inspiring Slogans and Images to Celebrate Democracy
- Garena Free Fire MAX: Improved Battle Royale Experience
- Hit-and-Run Incident Near Basavatarakam Hospital: One Dead, Two Injured
- Chowrangee presents Raag-o-Rang
- Jaywant Naidu’s Tribute to 75 Years of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with Unique Instrumental Album
Just In
Sky Force Opens Strong, Faces Challenge from Deva Next Weekend
Akshay Kumar's Sky Force enjoys a strong opening with ticket discounts from BookMyShow, PVR Inox, and Cinepolis. With positive reviews, the film will face challenges once discounts end and competition from Deva next weekend.
Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has hit theaters today, January 24, and has made a decent start at the box office. The patriotic action drama earned between Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 12 crore on its opening day.
Akshay Kumar's Sky Force had a great start at the box office, largely because cinemas like BookMyShow, PVR Inox, and Cinepolis offered ticket discounts, making it more affordable for viewers to watch the film. The film, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, has received mostly positive reviews from both critics and the audience.
However, the true test for the film will be once these discounts are no longer available. Without the price reduction, it will be interesting to see if Sky Force can maintain its strong performance at the box office.
Additionally, starting next weekend, the film will face tough competition from Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, which could affect its box office earnings.
Sky Force is now in theaters, with tickets available online or at the box office. Stay tuned for updates on its weekend performance!