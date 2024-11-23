Suresh Raina applauds ‘Vijay 69,’ calls it Anupam Kher’s finest performance

Former cricketer Suresh Raina recently took to social media to share his admiration for the film Vijay 69, now streaming on Netflix. Starring veteran actor Anupam Kher, the movie tells an inspiring story of perseverance and has left a lasting impact on viewers, including the cricketing icon himself.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Raina wrote, “Watched Vijay 69 now streaming on Netflix! Truly a gem of a film, I was overwhelmed with the emotion and the beautiful message of the film, which tells us to never give up on our dreams.” He lavished praise on Kher, stating, “@AnupamPKher ji, this is your best work. I seldom get teary-eyed while watching films, but this one hit my heart hard and brought back memories of how I fought back and did not give up on my dream of playing for my country and making India proud. I guess there is a Vijay Matthew in all of us…”

The cricketer urged his followers to watch the film, emphasizing its inspiring narrative. “Never give up on what you want. You can achieve it with willpower. Thank you, Anupam ji, for motivating us through your work in Vijay 69. I hope every Indian sees this film,” he added.

The movie, written and directed by Akshay Roy, revolves around Vijay Matthew, a man who defies age and physical limitations by competing in a triathlon at the age of 69. The quirky slice-of-life drama highlights resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Anupam Kher, who plays the lead role, also revealed the challenges he faced while shooting. The actor shared details of a severe injury he suffered during production. “It was a serious injury. I had a broken shoulder, dislocated, thrown out of its socket. But then work has to go on. That’s what training teaches you. When you're a drama school product, the show must go on. That’s the first thing they teach.”

Kher’s unwavering commitment to his craft mirrors the film’s core message of perseverance. Despite the physical pain, the actor powered through to deliver a performance hailed as one of his best.

Vijay 69 has struck a chord with audiences for its heartfelt portrayal of human spirit and determination, with Raina’s endorsement adding to the film's appeal. The movie stands as a testament to the idea that it’s never too late to chase one’s dreams.