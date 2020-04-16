Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Gown From Sarojini Market?

It was in the year 1994 that Model-turned-actress Sushmita Sen made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe title. It was as if she set the trend for beauty pageant winners thereafter as a lot of other models won the crown too. First, it was Aishwarya Rai, then Yukta Mukhi, Lara Dutta and the list goes on.

Now, back to Sushmita Sen. If you are wondering why we are suddenly talking about a beauty pageant that happened years ago, here you go.

An old interview clip of Sush talking in a TV show Jeena Isi Ka Naam hai has gone viral. In the interview, she is seen sharing her initial days of modelling when she had to struggle.

Talking about days before the world event, Sushmita recalls how she couldn't afford expensive clothes for the event as she belonged to a middle-class family. When she expressed fears to her mom that people may not like cheap clothes, her mom is believed to have given her a piece of mind saying people would come to the pageant to see her and not her clothes.

That's when the mother-daughter duo decided to rush to Sarojini market in Delhi to pick an appropriate piece of cloth and get it stitched into

a gown from a tailor in the neighbourhood and sure enough, as you all saw, the tailor did an impressive job and she also won the beauty pageant.

Talk about humble beginnings. But sush sure has worked her way up to climb heights of success. Isn't Sushmita's success story on inspiration in itself?

Check out her interview clip which has gone viral