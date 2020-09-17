Swara Bhaskar Says Jaya Bachchan Is A Source Of Inspiration For All The Outsiders

It is already known that, Bollywood's yesteryear's actress and MP Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut speaking out loudly on the topic 'Defame Bollywood' in Rajya Sabha in the zero-hour session. She put out her voice and supported Bollywood and tarnished those who are defaming Bollywood with the drug scandal issue. Jaya Bachchan received support from many actors as she stood for the film industry which is giving lives to many artists and workers. Off late, even Swara Bhaskar also took to her Twitter page and complimented Jaya Bachchan and called her out as an 'Inspiration For All The Outsiders'…





जया जी, गुड्डी, शोर, ज़ंजीर, जवानी दीवानी, अनामिका, कोशिश, बावर्ची, उपहार, कोरा काग़ज़, चुपके चुपके, मिली, अभिमान, सिलसिला, शोले, नौकर, हज़ार चौरासी की माँ। फ़िज़ा जैसी तमाम फ़िल्मों में आपने जिस तरह के किरदार किए, जिनमें से कई महिला प्रधान फ़िल्में थीं.. 1/2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020



Translating this tweet, Swara Bhaskar complimented Jaya Bachchan and also mentioned a few female-oriented films in which Jaya ji acted.

"Jaya Ji has essayed roles in movies like Guddi, Shor, Zanjeer, Jawaani Diwani, Anamika, Koshish, Baavarchi, Upahaar, Kora Kaagaz, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Abhimaan, Silasila, Sholay, Naukar, Hazaar Chauraasi ki maan, most of which were female-oriented films."





Continuing her tweet, Swara Bhaskar doled out, "She not only made an outsider a bright star in the film industry but paved the way for actresses like me. You are a source of inspiration. You are an inspiration ma'am!"

Even Bollywood actors like Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha supported Jaya Bachchan and came up with their social media posts.

Anubhav Sinha shared the speech of Jaya Bachchan on his Twitter page and made us know how she defended Bollywood and slammed the people who all are defaming it.





Jaya Bachchan said, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language, some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'. It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people."

