T-Series Releases An Official Statement After Bhushan Kumar Is Booked In A Rape Case

One of the ace producers of Bollywood, Bhushan Kumar who owns the T-Series banner is booked under a rape case. He is the son of legendary musician Gulshan Kumar. Bhushan Kumar was booked in this case by Mumbai Police on Friday and is charged with the allegations of raping a woman. There are also allegations that, he promised her to offer a job.



Being one of the top-most production houses of Bollywood, T-Series management released an official statement regarding this issue and thrashed all the allegations made on Bhushan Kumar and also said that, they have proof against the woman to complained on Bhushan Kumar.

The statement reads, "The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.

It is a matter of record that she has already worked for a T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action."

The woman made allegations on Bhushan Kumar that, he sexually exploited her between 2017 and 2020 at various places. The case is registered in D N Nagar police station, Andheri (West), Mumbai under the IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).