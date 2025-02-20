Tiger Shroff says ‘my power my dad’ as he shares action-filled BTS from ‘Baaghi’

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff shared some valuable life-lessons shared by his father Jackie Shroff along with an action-filled behind-the-scenes from his “Baaghi” film franchise.

Recently, Jackie spoke about going with the flow when it comes to professional life: "Life hai bhidu, kaam aate rehta hai jaate rehta hai.."

Taking to Instagram, Tiger re-shared a post featuring his BTS glimpses from his romantic actioner 'Baaghi' from his fan account. The video features Tiger in intense action mode, practising high-octane action sequences and facing injuries while performing the stunts.

However, Tiger did not let the injuries come his way, instead, he continued to give his best. The whole instance falls in sync with Jackie's life lesson.

The actor penned a short and sweet message, "My power my Dad”.

Jackie is all set to take over the big screens with two films. He will be seen in 'Housefull 5', scheduled to land in the theatres on June 6. He will feature alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. But, that's not it for Apna Bhidu.

The actor also has 'Hunter 2' alongside Suniel Shetty.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer, 'Baaghi 4'. The fourth installment in the popular 'Baaghi' series will see Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu as the primary cast.

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the movie will be released in the cinema halls on 5 September this year.

Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled the drama under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, while Swamy J. Gowda has looked after the cinematography.

The former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will also be stepping into Bollywood with "Baaghi 4". Tiger will once again be seen reprising his role as "Ronny" in the latest installment of the franchise. The film also stars Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa.