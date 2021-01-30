TRP War On Kannada TV Between Gattimela, Sathya And Jothe Jotheyali 

The TRP ratings of serials keep changing every week. And this week's TRP of Kannada serials have undergone some major changes.

Popular Kannada serial 'Gatti Mela" was in number one place all these days. But now, the new serial 'Sathya" has triggered some displacements of highly popular Kannada serials like 'Gatti Mela' and 'Jothe Jotheyali'.

Hence Gatti Mela has slipped to third place while 'Jothe Jotheyali" has come to the second place, it is learnt. The new Kannada serial 'Sathya' has occupied first place right from the day of its commencement. Many have liked this serial as it has a different storyline with the lead actress being portrayed as a bindaas girl.

We hear that small screen viewers are fida over this particular character in the serial. The serial has already earned huge popularity within a span of a few weeks of its commencement. The reason for the downfall of Gatti Mela could be because of its stereotypical narrative of the story without any twists. It may also be because of lengthy scenes of hospital in the serial, viewers say.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Jakhar's Jothe Jotheyali has jumped to second place from No.3 due to the introduction of new actors like Sudha Rani and Vijay Surya. Arrival of these actors has given an interesting twist to the serial. This may be the reason why Jothe Jotheyali has jumped from No.3 to No.2. While viewers are curious about the love of Aryavardhan and Anu. They are also inquisitive about the past life of Aryavardhan. However, rest of the serials like "Nagini2" "Mangala Gowri Maduve", "Nammane Yuvarani"and "Paaru" remain among the top ten serials in various positions. To sum up, all the serial makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure they occupy the top slot.