Udupi Social Worker Ravi Katpadi On Kaun Banega Crorepati

Popular Hindi TV reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is in Season 12 and running successfully on the small screen with impressive TRPs. A social worker from Udupi named Ravi Katapadi has been selected to participate in this famous game show.

Recognising his contribution towards humanity, the TV channel is said to have given an opportunity to Ravi Katapadi to take part in the show. The programme, which will be shot in Mumbai on January 13 will possibly be telecast on January 15.

These details were shared by Ravi on social media. "When I got a call from 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' I had declined the invitation. But when they called me again I accepted," thus has stated Ravi Katapadi on social media, and has requested all his fans to support him. After his consent, the KBC team visited Ravi's home and have shot a promo. They have also recorded his social activities. Ravi has already left for Mumbai and will be sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan very soon. There is a possibility of this episode getting telecast during a special segment Karmaveer on Friday. His natives are inquisitive about how much prize money Ravi might win.

Ravi has the practice of donning peculiar disguises and entertaining people and collecting money which he uses for social services. He uses money for education and health of poor children, and people. Ravi has so far collected about Rs 52.5 lakhs and has donated to the treatment of about 28 poor children. He was also instrumental in creating awareness regarding Coronavirus wearing disguises.