Varun Dhawan Is All Set To Marry Natasha Dalal At 4 PM Today

This Sunday is going to be a big day for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actor Varun Dhawan… This Coolie No. 1 actor is all set to marry his girlfriend Natasha Dalal at 4 PM today… As we all know, it is going to be a grandeur destination wedding, Varun and Natasha picked the lavish 'Mansion Resort' in Alibaug as their wedding venue. According to the sources, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and a few other Bollywood celebrities reached the venue a few hours ago to take part in this gala wedding.





In this video, we can witness Karan Johar has reached the port and is ready for a beautiful boat ride to attend 'Varun Ki Shaadi'.





Karan looked stylish sporting in a white kurta pyjama which is enhanced with golden black embroidery. Even the intricate printed monochrome jacket gave him a modish look.





Bollywood's ace fashioner Manish Malhotra is seen arriving at the wedding venue… He looked classy in a black kurta and paired it with an off-white pyjama.





We can even see Kunal Kohli posing with ace fashioner Manish Malhotra…





The 'Mehndi' ceremony was held today and Varun had all fun with his gang at this wedding festivity. He is seen posing to cams with all his buddies and even Manish is seen enjoying the event to the core.

Coming to Varun Dhawan's entry, it is planned in a grandeur way… According to the sources, he will make a grand entry riding a bike with his squad. The event is being organized by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding event planners. As the Covid-19 pandemic is still prevailing in the country, strict precautions are being taken and even 'No Cell Phone' policy is also set up to stop the leakage of wedding pics on social media…