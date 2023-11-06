Live
Vicky calls Aishwarya ‘chudail’; Ankita, Neil get into high-pitched fight
Things seem to have got murkier between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma Bhat with the aftershocks seen between Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhat in the upcoming episode.
Mumbai: Things seem to have got murkier between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma Bhat with the aftershocks seen between Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhat in the upcoming episode.
A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows an ugly war between Vicky-Ankita and Neil-Aishwarya. The spat begins after the nomination task.
Neil and Aishwarya end up nominating the other couple, which leads to a massive fight in the 'Dil' house of the show. Ankita questions Neil about why he nominated her, to which he replies that he doesn’t want them around in the show.
In the heat of the matter, Ankita called Aishwarya "mad" and Vicky was heard saying "tum chudail ho" to her in the Colors show.
Housemate Isha Malviya steps into the matter to solve the issue but it seems it gets out of hands.