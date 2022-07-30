Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra Team Up For Sam Bahadur

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Vicky Kaushal is picking unique plots to treat his fans with interesting and intriguing subjects. At present, he is busy with Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur movie and it also has glam dolls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana in the prominent roles. Off late, the makers dropped a few pics from the prepping up session of the movie and showcased how these lead actors are dedicated towards their movie!



Vicky Kaushal, Sanya and Fatima shared the pics from their reading sessions on their Instagram pages and treated their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, Vicky also wrote, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर @meghnagulzar @sanyamalhotra_ @fatimasanashaikh @ronnie.screwvala @bhavani.iyer #ShantanuSrivastava @maharrshshah @rsvpmovies".

Going with the pics, Vicky, Meghana, Fatima, Sanya and other members of the movie are seen reading and discussing the script in a meeting hall. Vicky looked cool in casual attire while Sanya owned a pretty appeal with white shirt. Fatima looked uber chic with her denim jacket and modish glasses.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are essaying important roles in this movie and they will be seen as Indira Gandhi and Siloo Manekshaw. Well, Sam Bahadur aka Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he was also chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971.

Speaking about the movie earlier Vicky said, "I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me."

Meghana Gulzar also said, "He was a soldier's soldier and a gentleman's gentleman. They don't make men like Sam Bahadur anymore. I'm so honoured to be telling his story with Ronnie Screwvala and the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. On the Field Marshal's birth anniversary, his story has got its name. I couldn't be happier."

Sam Bahadur movie is being directed by Meghana Gulzar and is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.