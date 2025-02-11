Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ struggles with advance bookings ahead of release

Bollywood’s recent track record with high-budget period dramas has been shaky, but filmmakers continue to invest in grand historical spectacles. One such film, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set to release this Friday (February 14). However, the film's advance bookings have failed to gain momentum, reflecting weak pre-release buzz.

Despite being a large-scale production, Chhaava has struggled to make an impact on online ticketing platforms. A combination of poor marketing, lackluster promotions, and an underwhelming trailer has further dampened anticipation. Many audiences remain unaware of its release, making word-of-mouth the last hope for a turnaround.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal portrays the fearless warrior, with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. Adding to the grandeur, AR Rahman has composed the music.

With its fate now hinging on audience response, it remains to be seen whether Chhaava will follow the success of Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat or meet the same fate as Samrat Prithviraj and Panipat.