Vidyut Jammwal Wraps Up His 'Khuda Haafiz' Sequel Shooting

Bollywood's ace actor Vidyut Jammwal is all busy with a couple of movies… He flew to Egypt a few days ago to complete the last schedule of his upcoming movie 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II'. Off late, the whole team of this movie wrapped up the shooting and are on the way back to India. Vidyut will be seen as Samir in this adventurous film! This movie is the sequel of 'Khuda Haafiz' movie and is directed by Faruk Kabir.

Speaking about the movie, Vidyut said, "Essaying Samir has been an adventurous journey spanning across two wonderful films directed by the brilliant Faruk Kabir."

He added, "As we wrap the second one, I'm grateful and proud to be on a film that pushed me to my limits. It made performing stunts and action sequences even more exciting for me. I hope to give the audience something memorable and epic with this one."

Even the director Faruk spoke to the media and said, "Before wrapped the film, we shot there for 15 days and we felt thoroughly welcomed in this mystical country. The landscape that it offers 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' is phenomenal. It makes the visually palatable and amps up the thrill."

Coming to Kumar Mangat Pathak, Managing Director at Panorama Studios, he said, "We've repeated the team of the first installment and the comfort, friendship and pace of work that they maintain are commendable. With the film wrapped, we're excited about launching into post-production and announcing its release date."

Speaking about the movie, it is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak in collaboration with Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini under the Panorama Studios banner. This movie also has Shivaleeka Oberoi as the lead actress which goes with the action love story genre.