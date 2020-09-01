Vivek Oberoi Doles Out Parenting Tips Sharing His Little Munchkins' Pic

Parenting is not a simple task… From nurturing the kids to educating them, we all need to teach them the life lessons to make them brave enough to face the challenges. Well, this Covid-19 lockdown period has made us stay close to kids as we all are locked at homes. Be it schools or offices, as everything was under shutdown mode, we all are under one roof for 4 months. Well, even our dear B-Town ace actor Vivek Oberoi also dropped an adorable pic of his kids and gave out a small tip on the discipline and parenting responsibility.

In this post, Vivek shared a couple of beautiful pics of his children Vivaan and Ameyaa. They are seen decorating the water pot with colourful flowers. These two cutie pies are seen dressed up in traditional wear. Vivek also wrote, "Teaching your kids to do the little things at home is the simplest way to raise a disciplined and responsible person. ❤️



Also, you get some break from your own duties meanwhile to chill.😋".

Coming to Vivek's work front, he was last seen in Malayalam movie 'Lucifer'. He also donned the hat of a producer with the movie 'Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder'. This flick will hit the theatres in 2021.