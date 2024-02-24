When Farah Khan was on drip during shoot of 'Dil Se' song 'Satrangi Re'

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan walked down the memory lane and recalled the shooting of the track 'Satrangi Re' in Ladakh, from the 1998 romantic thriller 'Dil Se', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.

She shared how during the filming of the track she was on a drip, while SRK was wearing thin cotton clothes on the frozen lake.

In the new episode of the celebrity dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who was though unwell, gave a 'Paso Doble' performance to the mesmerising tune of ‘Satrangi Re’, along with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar.

Farah, who originally choreographed the song, reminisced about the shooting of this song, saying that like Shoaib, she too wasn't well at that time.

"I choreographed this song for 'Dil Se.' We filmed it in Ladakh during the winter. Near that frozen lake, especially for the last portion-- there was literally no oxygen. I was on a drip; SRK was wearing only those thin cotton clothes while shooting on the frozen lake, and it was snowing," she said.

The 'Main Hoon Na' director added: "Today, when you see the song, it just looks stunning. So, I mean, that's what Guru said—actors and artists prove that the show must go on."

The song 'Satrangi Re' is sung by Sonu Nigam and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.