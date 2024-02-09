 Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Excitedly Expecting Their First Baby!

Yami Gautam, the famous actress, and Aditya Dhar, the filmmaker, are going to be parents for the first time! They shared this wonderful news at the launch of Yami's new movie, Article 370. Aditya lovingly supported Yami as they announced their happiness to everyone.

Yami looked beautiful in a white dress and brown blazer at the event. Aditya, the director of the movie Uri, was so happy to share the stage with his wife and the upcoming baby. He said, "My brother, my wife, and now a baby on its way – it's an amazing time for us!"

Yami also expressed her joy, saying, "I feel blessed to have Aditya by my side during this journey to motherhood." She thanked her brother-in-law and everyone else for their support.

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in 2021 after being in love for two years. Yami, who started her career with TV shows and ads, made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the movie Vicky Donor. She was recently seen in the movie OMG 2 alongside Aditya Dhar.

Now, as they await the arrival of their bundle of joy, their fans are sending them lots of love and good wishes!v