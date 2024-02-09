Live
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
Just In
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Excitedly Expecting Their First Baby!
Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar joyfully announced their first pregnancy at the launch of Yami's new film. The couple, married since 2021, expressed their excitement and gratitude for this new chapter in their lives, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby.
Yami Gautam, the famous actress, and Aditya Dhar, the filmmaker, are going to be parents for the first time! They shared this wonderful news at the launch of Yami's new movie, Article 370. Aditya lovingly supported Yami as they announced their happiness to everyone.
Yami looked beautiful in a white dress and brown blazer at the event. Aditya, the director of the movie Uri, was so happy to share the stage with his wife and the upcoming baby. He said, "My brother, my wife, and now a baby on its way – it's an amazing time for us!"
Yami also expressed her joy, saying, "I feel blessed to have Aditya by my side during this journey to motherhood." She thanked her brother-in-law and everyone else for their support.
Yami and Aditya tied the knot in 2021 after being in love for two years. Yami, who started her career with TV shows and ads, made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the movie Vicky Donor. She was recently seen in the movie OMG 2 alongside Aditya Dhar.
Now, as they await the arrival of their bundle of joy, their fans are sending them lots of love and good wishes!v